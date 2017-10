Oct 10 (Reuters) - Synthesis Electronic Technology Co Ltd

* Says it completed investment in Beijing-based tech firm and raised voting power in tech firm to 18 percent

* Co’s unit completed investment in a Jinan-based business management consulting LP, and raise voting power to 57.4 percent

* The previous plan was disclosed on July 10

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/5W5ZSo

