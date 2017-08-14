FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
BRIEF-Synthesis Energy Systems Inc says to reduce ownership in Tianwo-SES JV ​
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump's NAFTA goals to collide with auto industry
Economy
Trump's NAFTA goals to collide with auto industry
Voters sense betrayal in Brexit heartlands
Insight
Voters sense betrayal in Brexit heartlands
China says Trump trade probe will 'poison' relations
China
China says Trump trade probe will 'poison' relations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 14, 2017 / 1:27 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Synthesis Energy Systems Inc says to reduce ownership in Tianwo-SES JV ​

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Synthesis Energy Systems Inc

* Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. and Suzhou Thvow Technology Co. Announce final negotiations for a restructuring agreement for their joint venture, Tianwo-SES Clean Energy Technologies Co.

* Synthesis Energy Systems - ‍ses confirms that co is finalizing details of restructuring agreement, and total deal value is expected to be 11 million yuan​

* Synthesis Energy Systems Inc - ‍as part of first step of agreements to be finalized, SES has received an initial payment of 1.2 million yuan​

* Synthesis Energy Systems Inc - ‍as part of restructuring expect to reduce ownership position in Tianwo-SES from original 35% holdings to 25%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.