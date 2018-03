March 26 (Reuters) - Synthesis Energy Systems Inc:

* SYNTHESIS ENERGY SYSTEMS - ‍BOARD OF ITS AUSTRALIAN PLATFORM COMPANY, AUSTRALIAN FUTURE ENERGY PTY LTD APPOINTED KERRY PARKER AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)