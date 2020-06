BRIEF-Synthetic Biologics Announces Submission Of Ind Application To U.S. FDA For Syn-020 Intestinal Alkaline Phosphatase

June 30 (Reuters) - Synthetic Biologics Inc:

* SYNTHETIC BIOLOGICS ANNOUNCES SUBMISSION OF IND APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR SYN-020 INTESTINAL ALKALINE PHOSPHATASE

* SYNTHETIC BIOLOGICS INC - INITIAL INDICATION WILL SEEK TO REDUCE ACUTE INTESTINAL SIDE EFFECTS ASSOCIATED WITH RADIATION THERAPY IN CANCER PATIENTS

* SYNTHETIC BIOLOGICS - IND APPLICATION SUPPORTS AN INITIAL INDICATION OF SYN-020 FOR TREATMENT OF RADIATION ENTEROPATHY SECONDARY TO PELVIC CANCER THERAPY

* SYNTHETIC BIOLOGICS INC - INTENDS TO CONDUCT A PHASE 1 SINGLE ASCENDING DOSE STUDY IN HEALTHY VOLUNTEERS