Feb 22 (Reuters) - Synthetic Biologics Inc:

* SYNTHETIC BIOLOGICS REPORTS 2017 YEAR END OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SYNTHETIC BIOLOGICS INC - CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS ON DEC 31, 2017 WERE $17.1 MILLION, A DECREASE OF $2.0 MILLION FROM DEC 31, 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: