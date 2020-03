March 27 (Reuters) - SyntheticMR AB (publ):

* SYNTHETICMR AB (PUBL) - RECEIVED A PURCHASE ORDER FROM MAYO CLINIC FOR ITS MEDICAL IMAGING SOFTWARE SOLUTION SYMRI

* SYNTHETICMR AB (PUBL) - PURCHASE ORDER FROM MAYO CLINIC FOR ITS MEDICAL IMAGING SOFTWARE SOLUTION SYMRI.