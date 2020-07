July 3 (Reuters) - SyntheticMR AB (publ):

* SYNTHETICMR ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT PROSCAN IMAGING WILL BE INTEGRATING SYMRI IN THEIR PRACTICE

* INTEGRATION WILL BEGIN AT PROSCAN'S NAPLES, FLORIDA LOCATION