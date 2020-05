May 18 (Reuters) - SyntheticMR AB (publ):

* PHILIPS HEALTHCARE US TO INCLUDE SYNTHETICMR’S SOLUTION IN PRODUCT CATALOGUE

* SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH PHILIPS HEALTHCARE US THAT INVOLVES INTEGRATING SYNTHETICMR'S IMAGING SOFTWARE SOLUTION SYMRI INTO PHILIPS PRODUCT CATALOGUE