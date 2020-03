March 4 (Reuters) - SyntheticMR AB (publ):

* SIGNS COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH MAHAJAN IMAGING

* COLLABORATION AGREEMENT IS EXPECTED TO STRENGTHEN SYNTHETICMR’S MARKETING EFFORTS IN INDIA

* MAHAJAN IMAGING ARE ADDING LATEST FDA-CLEARED QUANTITATIVE IMAGING SOLUTION, SYMRI, TO MANY OF THEIR CLINICAL PROTOCOLS

* SEES GREAT POTENTIAL IN QUANTITATIVE MRI ON INDIAN MARKET