March 26 (Reuters) - Synthomer PLC:

* TRADING UPDATE AND SUSPENSION OF DIVIDEND

* TO DATE, CO EXPERIENCED A SOLID START TO YEAR WITH TRADING IN LINE WITH 2019 AND EXPECTATIONS SET OUT AT TIME OF SYNTHOMER’S FY RESULTS.

* WITH ADDITIONAL CAPACITY AT OUR PLANTS IN ASIA AND EUROPE NOW ONSTREAM, CAPITAL EXPENDITURE WILL BE MUCH LOWER THAN 2019.

* BOARD HAS DECIDED NOT TO RECOMMEND PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND FOR 2019.

* IMPACT ON BOTH PRODUCTION AND DEMAND FROM COVID-19 HAS BEEN LIMITED TO DATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: