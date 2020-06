BRIEF-Synthomer Intends Offer EUR520 Million In Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2025

June 16 (Reuters) - Synthomer PLC:

* SYNTHOMER - INTENDS, SUBJECT TO MARKET CONDITIONS, TO OFFER EUR 520 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF UNSECURED SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025

* SYNTHOMER - APRIL AND MAY VOLUMES WERE LOWER IN ALL INDUSTRIAL SEGMENTS

* SYNTHOMER - IN APRIL AND MAY, SALES VOLUMES AND MARGINS WERE LOWER COMPARED TO COMPARATIVE 2019 PERIOD IN ACRYLATE MONOMERS

* SYNTHOMER - INTEGRATION IS PROGRESSING IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS AND GROUP IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER $29.6M OF SYNERGIES

* SYNTHOMER - INTEGRATION OF OMNOVA IS PROGRESSING IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

* SYNTHOMER - GROUP IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER $29.6M OF SYNERGIES, WITH A 50% RUN RATE AT END OF 12 MONTHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: