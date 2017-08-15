BRIEF-Sypris reports Q2 loss per share $0.15

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Sypris Solutions Inc

* Sypris reports second quarter results

* Q2 revenue $21.2 million versus $23.5 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.15

* Sypris Solutions Inc - Raises second half revenue guidance; confirms 15%-17% margin outlook​

* Sypris Solutions Inc - Company expects to benefit from $20.7 million of new sales in 2018 and $24.8 million of new sales in 2019​

* Sypris Solutions Inc - Expect gross margin to increase to 15.0%-17.0% of revenue for second half of year​

* ‍Raising expected revenue outlook for second half of 2017, which is now expected to range from $42.0-$44.0 million​

* Sypris Solutions Inc - ‍EBITDA is expected to be 7.0%-9.0% of revenue for second half of 2017​