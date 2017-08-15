FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-Sypris reports Q2 loss per share $0.15
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
China's appetite for oil may taper: Russell
Reuters Focus
China's appetite for oil may taper: Russell
China says it will defend interests if U.S. harms trade ties
China
China says it will defend interests if U.S. harms trade ties
Tech companies in the crosshairs on white supremacy
Technology
Tech companies in the crosshairs on white supremacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
August 15, 2017 / 11:25 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Sypris reports Q2 loss per share $0.15

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Sypris Solutions Inc

* Sypris reports second quarter results

* Q2 revenue $21.2 million versus $23.5 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.15

* Sypris Solutions Inc - Raises second half revenue guidance; confirms 15%-17% margin outlook​

* Sypris Solutions Inc - Company expects to benefit from $20.7 million of new sales in 2018 and $24.8 million of new sales in 2019​

* Sypris Solutions Inc - Expect gross margin to increase to 15.0%-17.0% of revenue for second half of year​

* ‍Raising expected revenue outlook for second half of 2017, which is now expected to range from $42.0-$44.0 million​

* Sypris Solutions Inc - ‍EBITDA is expected to be 7.0%-9.0% of revenue for second half of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.