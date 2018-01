Jan 8 (Reuters) - Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* SYROS ANNOUNCES 2018 STRATEGIC PRIORITIES AND EXPECTED MILESTONES

* ON TRACK TO REPORT CLINICAL DATA ON SY-1425 COMBINATIONS AND SY-1365

* CO HAD ABOUT $81.9 MILLION IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES AS OF SEPT 30, 2017

* EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO FUND ANTICIPATED OPERATING EXPENSES AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURE REQUIREMENTS INTO 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: