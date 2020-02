Feb 13 (Reuters) - Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* SYROS ANNOUNCES $60 MILLION LOAN FACILITY WITH OXFORD FINANCE LLC

* SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - INITIAL TRANCHE EXTENDS CASH RUNWAY INTO 2022, BEYOND PLANNED CLINICAL DATA READOUTS FOR TWO LEAD PROGRAMS

* SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - PLANS TO USE PROCEEDS OF FINANCING TO ADVANCE ITS LEAD PRODUCT CANDIDATES SY-1425 AND SY-5609