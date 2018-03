March 12 (Reuters) - Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* SYROS ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF JOSEPH J. FERRA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍FERRA MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CO-HEAD OF HEALTHCARE INVESTMENT BANKING AT JMP SECURITIES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)