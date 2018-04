April 16 (Reuters) - Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* SYROS ANNOUNCES NEW PRECLINICAL DATA ON SY-1365 SHOWING POTENT ANTI-TUMOR ACTIVITY IN MULTIPLE MODELS OF HEAVILY PRETREATED OVARIAN CANCER

* SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ON TRACK TO REPORT DATA FROM DOSE ESCALATION PORTION OF PHASE 1 TRIAL IN Q4 OF 2018

* SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - EXPECT TO OPEN EXPANSION COHORTS IN PHASE 1 TRIAL IN MID-2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: