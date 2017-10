June 23 (Reuters) - Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Syros presents data at EHA supporting potential of SY-1425, its first-in-class selective RARα agonist, in genomically defined AML and MDS patients

* Preclinical data demonstrate synergistic activity of SY-1425 with standard-of-care AML and MDS therapies and anti-CD38 therapies