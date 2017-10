Oct 5 (Reuters) - Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - PRESENTS BIOMARKER DATA FROM ITS ONGOING PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SY-1425 IN GENOMICALLY DEFINED AML AND MDS PATIENTS

* SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - DATA FROM TRIAL SUPPORT POTENTIAL CLINICAL UTILITY OF BIOMARKER TEST FOR PATIENT SELECTION

* SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - EXPECTS TO PRESENT INITIAL PHASE 2 CLINICAL DATA FOR SY-1425 AT ASH ANNUAL MEETING