June 23 (Reuters) - Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ENTERED INTO A SALES AGREEMENT WITH COWEN & COMPANY, DATED JUNE 12

* SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - IN ACCORDANCE WITH AGREEMENT, MAY OFFER AND SELL SHARES OF COMMON STOCK HAVING PRICE OF UP TO $75.0 MILLION

* SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS - UPON ENTRY INTO AGREEMENT, TERMINATED PRIOR AT-THE-MARKET PROGRAM PURSUANT TO SALES AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 20, 2017 Source: bit.ly/3fPpQSI Further company coverage: