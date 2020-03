March 5 (Reuters) - Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* SYROS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND HIGHLIGHTS KEY ACCOMPLISHMENTS AND UPCOMING MILESTONES

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.46

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.47 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q4 REVENUE ESTIMATE $691,000 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS - WELL-FUNDED WITH CASH RUNWAY INTO 2022 BEYOND MULTIPLE EXPECTED CLINICAL DATA READOUTS FOR SY-1425 AND SY-5609 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: