July 24 (Reuters) - SYS Holdings Co Ltd

* Says it receives a notice from Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd, confirming share subscription

* Says it will issue 45,000 new shares to Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd

* Says Tokai Tokyo Securities will pay 106 million yen

* Subscription date on July 26 and payment date on July 27

* The proceeds will be used for investment

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/P1kT7L

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)