April 2, 2018 / 3:59 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Sysage Technology announces 2017 dividend payment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 2(Reuters) - Sysage Technology Co Ltd

* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$1.50 per share to shareholders for 2017

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$151.7 million in total

* Says it will use undistributed profit to distribute stock dividend worth T$0.50 for every one share

* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute stock dividend worth T$0.50 for every one share

* Says it will distribute stock dividend of 10.1 million shares in total

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/HhQJq4

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

