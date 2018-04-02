BRIEF-Sysage Technology announces 2017 dividend payment

April 2(Reuters) - Sysage Technology Co Ltd

* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$1.50 per share to shareholders for 2017

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$151.7 million in total

* Says it will use undistributed profit to distribute stock dividend worth T$0.50 for every one share

* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute stock dividend worth T$0.50 for every one share

* Says it will distribute stock dividend of 10.1 million shares in total

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/HhQJq4

