BRIEF-Sysage Technology announces 2017 dividend payment

April 2(Reuters) - Sysage Technology Co Ltd
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$1.50 per share to shareholders for 2017
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$151.7 million in total
* Says it will use undistributed profit to distribute stock dividend worth T$0.50 for every one share
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute stock dividend worth T$0.50 for every one share
* Says it will distribute stock dividend of 10.1 million shares in total
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/HhQJq4
