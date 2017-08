BRIEF-Sysco announces CEO succession plan

July 17 (Reuters) - Sysco Corp

* Sysco announces ceo succession plan

* Sysco Corp - chief executive officer, Bill Delaney, will be succeeded as CEO by Tom Bené, currently president and chief operating officer

* Sysco Corp - Delaney will serve as an advisor to Bené through December 31, 2018​

* Sysco Corp - Bené will become president and chief executive officer effective January 1, 2018

* Delaney will serve as an advisor to Bené through December 31, 2018