Nov 17 (Reuters) - Sysco Corp

* Sysco declares 49th dividend increase

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share

* Sysco Corp - ‍approved a 9 percent increase in quarterly cash dividend​

* Sysco Corp - ‍board of directors has approved a 9 percent increase in quarterly cash dividend to $0.36 per share from current $0.33 per share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: