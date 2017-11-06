BRIEF-Sysco Q1 earnings per share $0.69

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Sysco Corp:

* Sysco reports first quarter fiscal 2018 results

* Q1 sales $14.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $14.43 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $0.69

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.74

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Estimate that the negative impact of hurricanes on operating income was approximately $10 million in the first quarter

* Sysco Corp - ‍company expects to deliver “strong” cash flow performance for fiscal year 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: