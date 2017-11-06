FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sysco Q1 earnings per share $0.69
Sections
Featured
Round-up of Saudi princes widens, travel curbs imposed
Saudi Arabia
Round-up of Saudi princes widens, travel curbs imposed
India's cow vigilantes deny Muslims their livelihood
Special Report
India
India's cow vigilantes deny Muslims their livelihood
Kim Jong Un's love of sport could be making of Games
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's love of sport could be making of Games
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2017 / 1:39 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-Sysco Q1 earnings per share $0.69

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Sysco Corp:

* Sysco reports first quarter fiscal 2018 results

* Q1 sales $14.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $14.43 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $0.69

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.74

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Estimate that the negative impact of hurricanes on operating income was approximately $10 million in the first quarter

* Sysco Corp - ‍company expects to deliver “strong” cash flow performance for fiscal year 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.