April 27 (Reuters) - System1 Group PLC:

* SYSTEM1 GROUP PLC - TRADING UPDATE

* SYSTEM1 GROUP PLC - EXPECT SALES REVENUE AND GROSS PROFIT FOR Q4 TO BE APPROXIMATELY 25 % BELOW THAT OF PRIOR YEAR

* SYSTEM1 GROUP PLC - EXPECT SALES REVENUE AND GROSS PROFIT FOR FINANCIAL YEAR AS A WHOLE TO BE DOWN BY APPROXIMATELY 2%