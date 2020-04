BRIEF-Systemair Updates On Corona Virus Impact

April 1 (Reuters) - Systemair AB:

* REG-UPDATE ON CORONA VIRUS IMPACT

* DURING SYSTEMAIR’S Q4 SALES HAVE BEEN AS EXPECTED IN MOST MARKETS

* OUTLOOK FOR APRIL AND BEGINNING OF NEXT FINANCIAL YEAR IS DIFFICULT TO ESTIMATE

* FACTORIES IN ITALY AND FRANCE CONTINUE TO SUPPLY STOCKED PRODUCTS

* 900 FACTORY WORKERS ARE AFFECTED AT EIGHT PRODUCTION SITES

* DELIVERIES WITHIN EUROPE MAY BE DELAYED DUE TO REDUCED SUPPLY OF TRUCK FREIGHT

* SUPPLY OF COMPONENTS IS ALSO BEGINNING TO SHOW DEFICIENCIES DUE TO CLOSED FACTORIES OR DELAYED FREIGHT

* TAKES MEASURES THAT WILL RESULT IN BOTH SHORT- AND LONG-TERM SAVINGS

* FOCUS WILL BE ON WORKING ADOPTIONS, FEWER TEMPORARY EMPLOYEES AND GENERAL COST SAVINGS

* HAS A STRONG FINANCIAL POSITION AND A GOOD LIQUIDITY