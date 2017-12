Dec 15 (Reuters) - Systena Corp

* Says its unit, Systena America Inc., invests $10 million (about 1.14 billion yen)in StrongAuth,Inc and raises voting power in StrongAuth,Inc to 20 percent from 0 percent, on Dec. 15

* Says it scraps acquisition plan of 20 percent stake in JIGDATA for $8 million

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/wEu4NG

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)