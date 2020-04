BRIEF-Syzygy Confirms 2020 Forecast

April 28 (Reuters) - Syzygy AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: SYZYGY AG: SYZYGY GENERATES SALES OF EUR 14.9 MILLION AND GROWS BY 6 PER CENT IN CORE GERMAN MARKET

* SYZYGY AG - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING: OCTOBER 27, 2020 AT GERMAN NATIONAL LIBRARY, FRANKFURT

* SYZYGY AG - FORECAST 2020 CONFIRMED WITH SALES SET TO FALL BY 10 TO 20 PER CENT AND POSITIVE EBIT MARGIN IN MID SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE EXPECTED

* SYZYGY AG - Q1 OPERATING INCOME (EBIT) CAME IN AT EUR 1.1 MILLION

* SYZYGY AG - Q1 TOTAL NET INCOME AFTER TAXES IS AROUND EUR 0.7 MILLION