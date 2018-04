BRIEF-T. Italia CEO asks for probe into Mediaset-Sky deal to prevent over-concentration - La Stampa

April 4 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia CEO Amos Genish tells La Stampa newspaper in an interview:

* AUTHORITIES SHOULD EXAMINE DEAL SIGNED BETWEEN MEDIASET-SKY TO ENSURE CONCENTRATION IN SECTOR HAS NOT INCREASED; ALL PLAYERS NEED TO BE ASSURED EQUAL ACCESS TO CONTENT

* “WOULD NOT HAVE MUCH CHOICE” IF PHONE GROUP ENDS UP WITH BOARD THAT DOES NOT SUPPORT HIS BUSINESS PLAN

* VIVENDI’S SLATE FOR BOARD CANDIDATES WILL PROPOSE ARNAUD DE PUYFONTAINE AS NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

* NOT OPPOSED TO MERGER WITH OPEN FIBER BUT ONLY AT CONDITIONS THAT “CREATE VALUE”; DEAL HAS NEVER BEEN DISCUSSED AND IS NOT ON THE TABLE

* SUBMARINE UNIT SPARKLE IS NOT STRATEGIC BUT DIFFICULT TO SELL; HAS SEEN TWO POTENTIAL BUYERS WITHOUT ANY OUTCOME

* WILL CONTINUE TALKING TO MEDIAPRO ABOUT SHOWING SERIE A SOCCER MATCHES ON ITS TIM VISION PLATFORM Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)