Dec 6 (Reuters) - T-Mobile Us Inc:

* T-MOBILE ANNOUNCES $1.5 BILLION STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* T-MOBILE US INC - ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM FOR UP TO $1.5 BILLION OF T-MOBILE‘S COMMON STOCK THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2018​

* T-MOBILE - DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG OR ITS AFFILIATES ARE CONSIDERING BUYING ADDITIONAL SHARES OF CO

* T-MOBILE US INC - ‍DEUTSCHE TELEKOM'S PLANNED PURCHASE OF ADDITIONAL SHARES OF CO'S COMMON STOCK WOULD LIKELY TAKE PLACE THROUGH DEC 31, 2018​