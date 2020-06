June 24 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc:

* T-MOBILE PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING OF 143,392,582 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK IN CONNECTION WITH SOFTBANK’S MONETIZATION OF A PORTION OF ITS SHAREHOLDING IN T-MOBILE

* ANNOUNCED PRICING OF A REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF 143,392,582 SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK AT A PRICE OF $103.00 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: