BRIEF-T-Mobile Says Combined Co With Sprint Can Drive Network Switching Again In The Market - Earnings Call

May 1 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc:

* SAYS WITH 617,000 BRANDED POSTPAID PHONE NET ADDITIONS IN Q1, CO EXPECTED TO CAPTURE 93% OF INDUSTRY POSTPAID PHONE GROWTH - EARNINGS CALL

* SAYS BY YEAR-END, EXPECT TO CLOSE COVERAGE GAP WITH VERIZON BY COVERING 325 MILLION POPS WITH LTE- EARNINGS CALL

* SAYS HAD A NUMBER OF MEETINGS AT SEC TODAY THAT “WENT EXTREMELY WELL” - EARNINGS CALL

* SAYS IS ON 700,000-PLUS UNITS INTO SYNCUP DRIVE INITIATIVE - EARNINGS CALL

* SAYS COMBINED CO CAN DRIVE NETWORK SWITCHING AGAIN IN THE MARKET - EARNINGS CALL

* SAYS HIGHER PROPORTION OF NET ADDS COMING FROM NEW ACCOUNTS, NOT JUST DATA LINES - EARNINGS CALL

* SAYS APPLE WATCH WAS A “NICE SURPRISE HIT” IN QUARTER, BELIEVE THERE WAS “SOME PENT-UP DEMAND FOR CONNECTED DEVICE FROM APPLE” - EARNINGS CALL Further company coverage: