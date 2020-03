BRIEF-T-Mobile Us - Further Reducing Number Of Company-Owned Retail Stores Co Has Open

March 17 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc:

* T-MOBILE US INC - FURTHER REDUCING NUMBER OF COMPANY-OWNED RETAIL STORES CO HAS OPEN

* T-MOBILE US INC - STARTING MARCH 17TH, WILL CLOSE ABOUT 80% OF STORE LOCATIONS

* T-MOBILE US INC - CLOSED STORES WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL AT LEAST MARCH 31

* T-MOBILE US INC - REMAINING 20% OF STORES ARE DISTRIBUTED ACROSS COUNTRY AND DESIGNED TO BE WITHIN A 30-MINUTE DRIVE FOR MOST CUSTOMERS

* T-MOBILE US INC - REMAINING 20% OF STORES WILL OPERATE ON REDUCED SCHEDULES

* T-MOBILE US INC - WILL STAFF REMAINING 20% STORES ONLY WITH WORKERS WHO ARE WILLING TO COME IN AND SUPPORT CUSTOMERS

* T-MOBILE US - IMPLEMENTING APPROACH FOR HOURLY RETAIL EMPLOYEES TO MAINTAIN THEIR TARGET INCOME DURING INITIAL CLOSURES THIS MONTH