BRIEF-T-Mobile US Inc Qtrly EPS Of $0.78

May 1 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc:

* 1.4 MILLION TOTAL NET ADDITIONS IN QUARTER

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.71, REVENUE VIEW $10.35 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* 1.0 MILLION TOTAL BRANDED POSTPAID NET ADDITIONS IN QUARTER

* INCREASED 2018 TARGET FOR BRANDED POSTPAID NET CUSTOMER ADDITIONS OF 2.6 TO 3.3 MILLION

* INCREASED 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA TARGET OF $11.4 TO $11.8 BILLION INCLUDING LEASING REVENUES OF $0.6 TO $0.7 BILLION

* QTRLY BRANDED POSTPAID PHONE AVERAGE REVENUE PER USER WAS $46.66, UP 0.6% FROM Q4 2017 AND DOWN 1.8% FROM Q1 2017

* T-MOBILE - FOR 2018, CONTINUE TO EXPECT BRANDED POSTPAID PHONE ARPU TO BE GENERALLY STABLE VERSUS 2017, EX. IMPACT FROM NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD

* ON APRIL 27, 2018, BOARD AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE IN TOTAL STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $9.0 BILLION