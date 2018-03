March 30 (Reuters) - T-Mobile U.S. Inc:

* T-MOBILE US - ON MARCH 29, UNIT AMENDED TERMS OF ITS $2 BILLION SECURED TERM LOAN DUE JAN 2022 AND ITS $2 BILLION SECURED TERM LOAN DUE JAN 2024 - SEC FILING

* T-MOBILE US - UNIT ALSO AMENDED TERMS OF ITS $1.5 BILLION FACILITY AND ITS $1.0 BILLION FACILITY Source text: (bit.ly/2pQeKFu) Further company coverage: