Sept 12 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc:

* T-Mobile US Inc - T-Mobile will offer Apple’s latest products starting on September 22‍​

* T-Mobile US Inc - Customers will be able to pre-order iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 plus and order apple watch series 3 beginning September 15 online