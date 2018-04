April 9 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US:

* WILL OFFER IPHONE 8 & IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT) RED SPECIAL EDITION

* CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13 Source text : (t-mo.co/2GKAKMi) Further company coverage: