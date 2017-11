Nov 29 (Reuters) - T. Rowe Price Group Inc:

* T. ROWE PRICE GROUP CFO KENNETH MORELAND REPORTS OPEN MARKET SALE OF 15,082 SHARES OF CO'S COMMON STOCK ON NOV 28 AT AVERAGE PRICE $99.44PER SHARE - SEC FILING‍​ Source text - (bit.ly/2jxqzMD)