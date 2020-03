BRIEF-T. Rowe Price Group Inc Says CEO William Stromberg's FY 2019 Total Compensation Was $14.6 Mln

March 25 (Reuters) - T. Rowe Price Group Inc:

* T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC SAYS CEO WILLIAM STROMBERG’S FY 2019 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $14.6 MILLION VERSUS $13.1 MILLION IN FY 2018 - SEC FILING

* T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC SAYS CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, ROBERT SHARPS’S FY 2019 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $14.1 MILLION VERSUS $12.6 MILLION IN FY 2018

* T. ROWE PRICE GROUP SAYS CFO CÉLINE DUFÉTEL’S FY 2019 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.1 MILLION VERSUS $3.8 MILLION IN FY 2018

* T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC SAYS FOR 2019, CEO PAY RATIO WAS 133:1 Source text : (bit.ly/2Jfuzii) Further company coverage: