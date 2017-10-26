FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-T. Rowe Price Group Q3 revenue $1.2 billion
#Funds News
October 26, 2017 / 11:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-T. Rowe Price Group Q3 revenue $1.2 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - T. Rowe Price Group Inc

* T. Rowe Price Group reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.56 including items

* Q3 revenue $1.2 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍assets under management increased $44.3 billion in Q3 of 2017 to $947.9 billion at September 30, 2017​

* Qtrly ‍average U.S. Mutual fund assets under management increased 12.7 pct to $576.1 billion​

* T. Rowe Price Group-‍investment advisory revenues in current quarter from mutual funds distributed in U.S. were $783.9 million, increase of 11.4 pct from 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
