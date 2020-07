July 6 (Reuters) - T. Rowe Price Group Inc:

* T. ROWE PRICE RECEIVES APPROVAL FOR ACTIVE EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS

* T. ROWE PRICE GROUP - SEC GRANTED REMAINING APPROVALS NECESSARY TO BRING TO MARKET 4 ACTIVE ETFS WHICH WILL BE LISTED ON NYSE ARCA

* T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC - ANTICIPATES LAUNCHING ITS ACTIVE ETFS IN 2020