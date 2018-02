Feb 14 (Reuters) - T. Rowe Price Group Inc:

* T. ROWE PRICE VICE CHAIRMAN ED BERNARD TO RETIRE IN DECEMBER 2018; ROB SHARPS NAMED HEAD OF INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 1, 2018

* T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC - BERNARD WILL STAND FOR RE-ELECTION TO A FINAL ONE-YEAR TERM ON T. ROWE PRICE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: