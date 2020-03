March 24 (Reuters) - T2 Biosystems Inc:

* T2 BIOSYSTEMS ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE LICENSING AGREEMENT OF COVID-19, NOVEL CORONAVIRUS ASSAY FROM HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH’S CENTER FOR DISCOVERY AND INNOVATION

* T2 BIOSYSTEMS INC - WILL ADAPT CORONAVIRUS TEST TO RUN ON ITS T2DX INSTRUMENT

* T2 BIOSYSTEMS INC - HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH WILL ALSO ADOPT T2DX INSTRUMENT AND TEST PANELS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: