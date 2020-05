BRIEF-T2 Biosystems Expects Demand For T2SARS-COV-2 Test Upon Being Made Commercially Available For Clinical Use

May 22 (Reuters) - T2 Biosystems Inc:

* T2 BIOSYSTEMS - ANTICIPATES DEMAND FOR THE T2SARS-COV-2 TEST UPON BEING MADE COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE FOR CLINICAL USE

* T2 BIOSYSTEMS INC - CURRENTLY HAS RESOURCES TO MANUFACTURE UP TO 100,000 TESTS PER MONTH

* T2 BIOSYSTEMS - SUBJECT TO SECURING ADDITIONAL NON-DILUTIVE FUNDING, ESTIMATES CO COULD POTENTIALLY RAMP TO ABOUT 1 MILLION TESTS PER MONTH

* T2 BIOSYSTEMS INC - ANTICIPATES SHIPPING FIRST TESTS TO U.S. CUSTOMERS FOR CLINICAL USE AS EARLY AS END OF JUNE