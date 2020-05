May 5 (Reuters) - T2 Biosystems Inc:

* T2 BIOSYSTEMS ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.22

* Q1 REVENUE $2.5 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $2.6 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.24 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* REDUCED COST STRUCTURE AND A HEADCOUNT REDUCTION OF 22%