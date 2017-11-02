FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-T2 Biosystems Q3 loss per share $0.45
November 2, 2017 / 9:54 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

BRIEF-T2 Biosystems Q3 loss per share $0.45

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - T2 Biosystems Inc

* T2 biosystems reports third quarter 2017 financial results and provides company update

* Q3 loss per share $0.45

* Sees q4 revenue $1.1 million to $1.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $1.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $1.1 million

* T2 biosystems inc - ‍company reaffirms expectations regarding timeframe for fda clearance of t2bacteria panel​

* T2 biosystems inc - ‍continues to prepare for commercial launch of t2bacteria panel in u.s. As early as year-end, pending market clearance by fda.​

* T2 biosystems inc - ‍cash and cash equivalents as of sept 30 with additional remaining liquidity on term loan , should extend cash runway into h1 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
