March 10 (Reuters) - T2 Biosystems Inc:

* T2 BIOSYSTEMS INC - ON MAR 9, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH CANACCORD GENUITY LLC

* T2 BIOSYSTEMS - PURSUANT TO EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT, CO MAY SELL SHARES OF CO'S COMMON STOCK, , HAVING AN AGGREGATE GROSS SALES AMOUNT OF UP TO $65 MILLION THROUGH CANACCORD Source: (bit.ly/2Q3cOGL)