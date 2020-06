June 30 (Reuters) - T2 Biosystems Inc:

* T2 BIOSYSTEMS ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY SECOND QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES Q2 2020 REVENUE $2.4 MILLION TO $2.6 MILLION

* T2 BIOSYSTEMS - CASH, EQUIVALENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $36.5 MILLION