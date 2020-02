Feb 28 (Reuters) - TA Global Bhd:

* QTRLY NET LOSS 21.7 MILLION RGT; QTRLY REVENUE 218.4 MILLION RGT;

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 196.5 MILLION RGT; YEAR AGO QTRLY LOSS 146.4 MILLION RGT

* REVENUE IN HOTEL OPERATIONS FOR FY20 EXPECTED TO BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IN CHINA

* GROUP’S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE EXPECTED TO BE CHALLENGING FOR FY20 Source text :bit.ly/32x3cco Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)